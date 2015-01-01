Abstract

Following manufacturing, construction is the industry that is responsible for the majority of work-related accidents due to the complexity and uniqueness of each construction site. The accidents that occur on construction sites reflect the safety culture and the general health and safety (H&S) policy in the construction field. The purpose of this paper is to investigate the frequency of accidents and their contributing factors in each stage of 9 different types of construction. This paper utilizes data from published scientific literature to extract the universal contributing factors to be evaluated in the Greek construction industry and to compare results with documented international accidents. The riskiest construction stages per construction type and the main factors behind them are determined. The results show contradictions regarding the contributing factors as perceived by Greek professionals and those verified by international real accident data.

