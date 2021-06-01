|
Parrish EM, Chalker SA, Cano M, Moore RC, Pinkham AE, Harvey PD, Joiner T, Lieberman A, Granholm E, Depp CA. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 140: 496-503.
BACKGROUND: People with psychotic disorders are at an increased risk of suicide, but there is little understanding of suicidal ideation (SI) in this population. The Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide posits that perceived burdensomeness (PB) and thwarted belonginess (TB) contribute to SI. To our knowledge there are no studies using ecological momentary assessment (EMA) to assess these interpersonal risk factors in a sample of individuals with psychotic disorders. This study investigated the validity and variability of PB and TB, and whether SI, EMA-measured psychotic symptoms, mood, and social context relate to PB and TB.
Language: en
Suicide; Bipolar disorder; Schizophrenia; Psychosis; Ecological momentary assessment (EMA); Schizoaffective disorder