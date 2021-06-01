|
Ulleberg P, Berge T, Lending HD, Skule C, Landrø NI. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 140: 504-511.
BACKGROUND: The present study followed a group of patients over a two-year period after they had received a cognitive behavioral psychoeducational intervention targeting patients' ability to cope with depression. The main aims were to examine whether a change in both depressive symptoms and in the perceived control of depression occurred and the relationship between depressive symptoms and perceived control.
Depression; Relapse; Longitudinal; Cognitive behavioral therapy; Control of depression; Psychoeducation