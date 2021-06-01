Abstract

BACKGROUND: The present study followed a group of patients over a two-year period after they had received a cognitive behavioral psychoeducational intervention targeting patients' ability to cope with depression. The main aims were to examine whether a change in both depressive symptoms and in the perceived control of depression occurred and the relationship between depressive symptoms and perceived control.



METHODS: Using a prospective longitudinal design, a sample of 183 patients was assessed at four time points during a two-year period.



RESULTS: The patients showed a large reduction in depressive symptoms over the two-year period after the course ended. During the same time period, perceived controllability of depression increased. A parallel latent growth curve model showed that increased control beliefs were related to reduced depressive symptoms. The decrease in depressive symptoms over time was not dependent on the patients' initial level of depression or initial control of depression, use of medication, duration of previous depressive episodes, alcohol use or sociodemographic variables.



CONCLUSION: Group interventions aimed at increasing coping skills for preventing and mastering of depression may lead to a large and stable reduction in depressive symptoms. A key factor in prevention may be to strengthen patients' perceived ability to cope with the different symptoms of depression.

