Abstract

Child and adolescent emergency department (ED) visits for biking-related traumatic brain injuries dropped by almost 50% between 2009 and 2018, a CDC study reported. Despite the decline, a much smaller 5.5% reduction among adults points to a need for improved safety measures.



Increased use of bike helmets among US children--a recent US survey suggested that nearly 60% of children aged 4 to 13 years always wear one while biking--may help explain the reductions in this age group. However, injuries appeared to be concentrated among children and adolescents aged 10 to 14 years. Their rates of ED visits for biking-related head injuries were about 3 times higher than those for younger children or adults.



The data suggested that targeted campaigns to reduce biking-related head injuries among boys and men are needed: the rate of biking-related ED visits for males of all ages was 3 times higher than for females. In addition, the cycling-related death rate was 7 times higher among men than among women.



Along with the smaller reduction in ED visits for traumatic brain injuries, a 36% increase in cycling-related deaths among adults indicates a need for safety improvements. This is especially true as more adults embrace cycling, including as a way to commute to work. The authors suggested that a multipronged approach including safer roads with more protected bike lanes, reductions in distracted driving, and greater use of lights on bicycles at night could improve adult biking safety...

