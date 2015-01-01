Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although extant dual-task studies suggest cognitive-motor interference may magnify existing non-speech motor impairments in multiple sclerosis (MS), cognitive-speech motor interference in MS has not been studied. This study evaluated the presence of cognitive-speech motor interference in MS and explored within subject differences in speech measures from the single-to dual-task condition for individuals with MS with co-occurring dysarthria and impaired cognition.



METHODS: In this dual-task study, 21 individuals with MS and 21 controls read aloud a sentence (single-task) and completed a cognitive-linguistic task while simultaneously reading aloud a sentence (dual-task). Speech measures included speech and articulation rate, silent pause frequency and duration, and total sentence duration.



RESULTS: Both groups had significantly slower speech in the dual-task condition. Relative to participants with dysarthria, speech rate and sentence duration difference scores approached significance or were significantly greater for participants with MS with dysarthria and cognitive impairment. These difference scores were associated with executive function and processing speed deficits and fewer years of education.



CONCLUSION: Significant negative compounding effects for speech rate and sentence duration suggest that the dual-task paradigm shows promise for identifying individuals with MS with cognitive impairment and dysarthria at increased risk of problems with effective communication. Further research is warranted to replicate this work and evaluate the consequences of these speech aberrancies on communication effectiveness that ultimately may affect employment, social relationships, and quality of life.

Language: en