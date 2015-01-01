|
Feenaughty L. Mult. Scler. Relat. Disord. 2021; 53: 103077.
BACKGROUND: Although extant dual-task studies suggest cognitive-motor interference may magnify existing non-speech motor impairments in multiple sclerosis (MS), cognitive-speech motor interference in MS has not been studied. This study evaluated the presence of cognitive-speech motor interference in MS and explored within subject differences in speech measures from the single-to dual-task condition for individuals with MS with co-occurring dysarthria and impaired cognition.
Cognition; Multiple Sclerosis; Cognitive-Speech Motor Interaction; Dysarthria; Neuropsychological Tests; Speech Timing