Citation
Østergård OK, Del Palacio-Gonzalez A, Nilsson KK, Pedersen MU. Nord. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE: The aim of the study was to investigate the effectiveness of the Partners for Change Outcome Management System (PCOMS) in improving the retention rate and reducing drug use in a clinic for drug use treatment. MATERIAL AND METHODS: One-hundred outpatients with cannabis use as the primary presenting problem were randomized to either the PCOMS (n = 51) or treatment as usual (TAU; n = 49). Eight weekly psychotherapy sessions were planned in both conditions. The primary outcome was treatment retention measured as the rate of attendance to planned treatment sessions and dropout. The secondary outcomes were current cannabis and other drug use assessed with the European Addiction Severity Index (EuropASI). Several explorative outcomes were analyzed. Blind assessments of drug use were conducted three and six months after baseline. Outcome analyses were conducted on both the treated sample with at least one psychotherapy session (n = 82) and the intention-to-treat sample (n = 100).
Language: en
Keywords
addiction treatment; Client feedback; Partners for Change Outcome Management System (PCOMS); psychotherapy outcomes; routine outcome monitoring (ROM)