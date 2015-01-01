|
Chang CJ, Feinstein BA, Fulginiti A, Dyar C, Selby EA, Goldbach JT. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: Despite high rates of suicide among LGBTQ+ youth, the interpersonal theory of suicide (IPTS) has rarely been examined in this population. The current study utilized a longitudinal design to examine whether perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness independently and simultaneously predicted higher levels of suicidal ideation over time in a sample of LGBTQ+ youth who utilized crisis services. We also investigated whether gender identity moderated these associations.
