Caluzzi G, Livingston M, Holmes J, MacLean S, Lubman D, Dietze P, Vashishtha R, Herring R, Pennay A. Addiction 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: In the early 2000s, alcohol use among young people began to decline in many western countries, especially among adolescents (aged between 12-17 years old). These declines have continued steadily over the past two decades, against the backdrop of much smaller declines among the general population. ARGUMENT: Hypotheses examining individual factors fail adequately to provide the necessary 'big picture' thinking needed to understand declines in adolescent drinking. We use the normalisation thesis to argue that there is strong international evidence for both processes of denormalisation of drinking and normalisation of non-drinking occurring for adolescents in many western countries.
Language: en
adolescent; Alcohol; declining drinking; normalisation