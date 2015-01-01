Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the ever-gaining popularity of mountain bike sports, the number of studies in regards to injury patterns and organizational aspects of rescue services is rather sparse. To efficiently support mass events such as the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Cup and UCI Championship, the World Championships and Swiss Epic Marathon, efficient rescue concepts are crucial. Challenges include high risk of injury in disciplines such as Downhill as well as the need to cover events in remote and often rough terrain in the Swiss Alps during the Swiss Epic Marathon, providing medical services not only for participants but also for spectators. We analysed the number of injuries sustained by participants as well as the different challenges for rescue services at these events.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis of emergencies at the Swiss Epic from 2016-2020, the UCI World Cup Races from 2015-2017 and 2019, as well as the UCI Championship 2018. Summary of the organizational aspects of the attending rescue services and special requirements and track concepts used at the events analysed.



RESULTS: Significantly higher probability of injury in Downhill disciplines vs. Cross-Country. In particular traumatic brain injury and extremity fractures. More severe injuries (NACA III to IV) were more common in Downhill compared to other disciplines (p < 0,01).



CONCLUSION: Mass events require rescue concepts tailored to the competition's sport as well as it's terrain. The number of injuries was low but their severity necessitates highly qualified personnel and efficient rescue logistics to be planned beforehand. GPS-tracking and central disposition of mobile rescue resources is essential for marathon races while track competitions benefit from a mix of stationary posts and mobile units.

