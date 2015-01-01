|
Citation
|
Cajani S, Fischer H, Pietsch U. Anaesthesist 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite the ever-gaining popularity of mountain bike sports, the number of studies in regards to injury patterns and organizational aspects of rescue services is rather sparse. To efficiently support mass events such as the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Cup and UCI Championship, the World Championships and Swiss Epic Marathon, efficient rescue concepts are crucial. Challenges include high risk of injury in disciplines such as Downhill as well as the need to cover events in remote and often rough terrain in the Swiss Alps during the Swiss Epic Marathon, providing medical services not only for participants but also for spectators. We analysed the number of injuries sustained by participants as well as the different challenges for rescue services at these events.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Cross-country; Downhill; Endurance events; Mountain bike injury; Mountain rescue; Rescue concept