Abstract

While researchers have explored benefits of adding augmented reality graphics to vehicle displays, the impact of graphic characteristics have not been well researched. In this paper, we consider the impact of augmented reality graphic spatial location and motion, as well as turn direction, traffic presence, and gender, on participant driving and glance behavior and preferences. Twenty-two participants navigated through a simulated environment while using four different graphics. We employed a novel glance allocation analysis to differentiate information likely gathered with each glace with more granularity. Fixed graphics generally resulted in less visual attention and more time scanning for hazards than animated graphics. Finally, the screen-fixed graphic was preferred by participants over all world-relative graphics, suggesting that graphic spatially integration into the world may not always be necessary in visually complex urban environments like those considered in this study.

