Citation
Adams LB, Baxter SLK, Lightfoot AF, Gottfredson N, Golin C, Jackson LC, Tabron J, Corbie-Smith G, Powell W. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 1194.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Despite cumulative socioeconomic disadvantage and risk factors, Black Americans have a lower prevalence of depression than whites. Given the emerging focus of depression as a public mental health crisis, culturally informed depression measures and scale development techniques are needed to better alleviate the mental health burden of socially marginalized populations. Yet, for Black men, race- and gender-related factors that position emotional vulnerability as a sign of weakness, may potentially mask the timely identification of mental health needs in this population. Thus, we address these gaps by employing a stakeholder-driven, community-engaged process for understanding Black men's depression experience.
Language: en
Keywords
Measurement; Depression; Mental health; Black men; Concept mapping