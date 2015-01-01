|
McPhillips R, Nafees S, Elahi A, Batool S, Krishna M, Krayer A, Huxley P, Chaudhry N, Robinson C. BMJ Open 2021; 11(6): e041645.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
INTRODUCTION: Over 800 000 people die due to suicide each year and suicide presents a huge psychological, economic and social burden for individuals, communities and countries as a whole. Low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs) are disproportionately affected by suicide. The strongest risk factor for suicide is a previous suicide attempt, and other types of self-harm have been found to be robust predictors of suicidal behaviour. An approach that brings together multiple sectors, including education, labour, business, law, politics and the media is crucial to tackling suicide and self-harm. The WHO highlights that evaluations of the knowledge and attitudes that priority groups, not only healthcare staff, have of mental health and suicidal behaviour are key to suicide prevention strategies. The aim of this systematic review is to examine the knowledge, attitudes and experiences different stakeholders in LMICs have of self-harm and suicide.
Language: en
mental health; public health; suicide & self-harm