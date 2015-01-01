|
de Ruigh EL, Bouwmeester S, Popma A, Vermeiren RRJM, van Domburgh L, Jansen LMC. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2021; 15(1): 33.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Juvenile delinquents constitute a heterogeneous group, which complicates decision-making based on risk assessment. Various psychosocial factors have been used to define clinically relevant subgroups of juvenile offenders, while neurobiological variables have not yet been integrated in this context. Moreover, translation of neurobiological group differences to individual risk assessment has proven difficult. We aimed to identify clinically relevant subgroups associated with differential youth offending outcomes, based on psychosocial and neurobiological characteristics, and to test whether the resulting model can be used for risk assessment of individual cases.
Language: en
Risk assessment; Latent class regression; Juvenile offenders; Neurobiology; Reoffending; Subgroups