Das BS, Roy RN, Das DK, Chakraborty A, Mondal R. Ethiop. J. Health Sci. 2021; 31(2): 275-282.
BACKGROUND: Injuries are a focus of public health practice because they pose a serious health threat and are preventable. Currently, injury accounts for 14% of all Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) losses for the world's entire population. In India, unintentional injuries within the home environment have not so far been recognized to the same extent as traffic and work-related injuries among all age groups. With this background, a community based epidemiological study was conducted with the aim to find out the prevalence and epidemiology of unintentional injuries.
Injuries; Hazard; Household; Unintentional