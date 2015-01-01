Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries are a focus of public health practice because they pose a serious health threat and are preventable. Currently, injury accounts for 14% of all Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) losses for the world's entire population. In India, unintentional injuries within the home environment have not so far been recognized to the same extent as traffic and work-related injuries among all age groups. With this background, a community based epidemiological study was conducted with the aim to find out the prevalence and epidemiology of unintentional injuries.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted during July 2018 - June 2019 in Bhatar block of Purba Bardhaman District. Cluster random sampling was applied to select required sample of 555 individuals from 24 villages. The study tools used were a predesigned and pretested schedule developed by the researchers with the help of Guidelines for conducting community surveys on injuries by World Health Organization (WHO) and a checklist for assessing household level injury hazard. The study had approval from Institutional Ethics Committee. Chi square test and multivariable logistic regression were performed using SPSS V16.



RESULTS: Prevalence of unintentional injury was 8.8 % in the preceding three months. Multivariable logistic regression revealed that those who were below 18 years of age, severely vulnerable to unintentional injuries and belonged to nuclear families had significantly higher odds of developing unintentional injuries at home.



CONCLUSION: Unintentional injury is prevalent in West Bengal. Dissemination of injury prevention information with special focus on household modification is an effective strategy to prevent unintentional injuries.

