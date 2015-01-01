|
Citation
|
Smith A, McDonald AD, Sasangohar F. IISE Trans. Occup. Ergon. Hum. Factors 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Occupational ApplicationsDriving and survey data were collected from nurses following the night-shift and analyzed with logistic regression and frequency analysis. The analyses showed that prior near-crashes and drive length contributed significantly to near-crashes. The frequency analysis showed that most near-crashes occurred on major roadways, including principal arterials, major collectors, and interstates, within the first 15 minutes of the drive. These results highlight the urgent need for countermeasures to prevent drowsy driving incidents among night-shift nurses. Specifically, nurses and hospital systems should focus on countermeasures that encourage taking a break on the post work commute and those that can intervene during the drive. This may include the use of educational programs to teach nurses the importance of adequate rest or taking a break to sleep during their drive home, or technology that can recognize drowsiness and alert nurses of their drowsiness levels, prompting them to take a break.Technical AbstractBackground: Night-shift nurses are susceptible to drowsy driving crashes due to their long working hours, disrupted circadian rhythm, and reduced sleep hours. However, the extent to which work, sleep, and on-road factors impact the nurses' commutes and the occurrence of near-crash events is not well documented.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
nurse; drowsy driving; Naturalistic driving study; near-crash; shift-work