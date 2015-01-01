Abstract

Self-injurious behavior (SIB) can be described as an act involving self-inflicted destruction of tissue, right away or over a period of time. Patients with epilepsy have to deal with an often chronic and unpredictable disorder leading to adversity in many psychosocial variables such as employment, stigma, and overall quality of life. The above factors contribute toward SIB in these patients. Behavioral problems occurring in people with epilepsy can range from aggressiveness, mood fluctuations to SIB. We report a 23-year-old male, married, educated up to 10(th) standard, referred from neurology department for psychiatric evaluation. The patient had gone to neurologist with the chief complaints of generalized tonic-clonic convulsions and was hospitalized for breakthrough seizure. There was a history of indulging in episodes of self-SIB since the past 8 months. He responded satisfactorily to adjustment of antiepileptic medication along with fluoxetine and low-dose risperidone. Early identification of such behavior in epilepsy patients should be done so that a holistic management is undertaken leading to better functioning and improved quality of life.

Language: en