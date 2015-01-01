Abstract

The original research entitled, "Epidemiology and outcome of trauma victims admitted in trauma centers of tertiary care hospitals - A multicentric study in India"[1] is a great piece of academic research which creates an elite snapshot of current trauma set up in the country and enumerates various epidemiological factors associated with negative outcome in such population of patients. However, we would like to draw your attention to the following points which we have noted while reading article.



In the methodology section, injuries were excellently classified into four groups (head injury/ortho/orthoneuro and polytrauma). However, in the result and discussion sections, we could not find any description of these group of patients. We fail to understand the purpose of classifying into groups when they were not statistically studied.



Severely injured patients require intensive care for many reasons.[2] This study showed that about 40% of trauma victims had blood pressure in the hypotensive range (systolic blood pressure <90 mmHg). However, in the article, we could not trace any mention about intensive care unit (ICU) admission and ICU related mortality.



Data were collected from three geographically isolated trauma centers in India. There is no description of the levels of trauma center. This information is crucial as the level of trauma center affects the outcome of seriously injured patients...

