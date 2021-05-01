|
Citation
Vollebregt O, Koyama E, Zai CC, Shaikh SA, Lisoway AJ, Kennedy JL, Beitchman JH. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 140: 522-528.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Childhood onset aggression can cause major suffering to affected families and is associated with many negative outcomes in the child's later life, including poor academic performance, adolescent delinquency, drug abuse, depression and antisocial personality disorder. Currently available prevention and intervention strategies have limited efficacy, but a better understanding of underlying genetic and neurobiological factors can lead to more effective prevention and treatment strategies, through genetic screening programs and novel therapies.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; Childhood; Genetics; RS1; RS3; Vasopressin