Nixon B, Quinlan E. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211014558

The literature on sexual abuse indicates low rates of inquiry by mental health professionals. This study explores early career psychologists' experiences of inquiry into their clients' sexual abuse histories. Twelve Australian psychologists participated in semi-structured interviews with transcripts analyzed using thematic analysis. The vast majority of participants reported that they did not routinely inquire about sexual abuse with barriers including not knowing what to do, discomfort, stigma, and fear of negative outcomes. Participants asserted that their university training in sexual abuse inquiry was inadequate.

FINDINGS emphasize the need for the development of an evidence-based framework for sexual abuse training.


training; qualitative; psychologists; sexual abuse inquiry; thematic analysis

