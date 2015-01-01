Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: The sense of our research was to examine the reason for the consequential links between negative childhood experiences and the mental state of participants of anti-terrorist operations.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: A standard "Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)" questionnaire was used to obtain primary data. Conflict tactics scales were used to determine emotional, physical, and domestic violence in respondents.



RESULTS: Results: The study evaluated 7 categories of ACEs: physical indifference (lack of care and protection); emotional neglect (lack of love); physical violence (pushing, grabbing or slapping); emotional violence (scolded, insulted or suppressed); sexual violence; domestic violence and a family history of mental disorders, diseases or alcohol abuse. All respondents were divided into two groups: those who had psychological disorders and those who were healthy.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: The data obtained in the study indicate that the chances of having psychological disorders increase in those fighters who complained of emotional violence - the feeling of humiliation; physical violence - those who were beaten in childhood; domestic violence was manifested in the fact that the mother was beaten; disadvantaged families where a family member has used drugs or abused alcohol; the presence of depression in parents.

