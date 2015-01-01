Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: To study the effectiveness of correction of psycho-emotional stress in children with traumatic injuries of the tissues of the maxillofacial area.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: A comprehensive examination and treatment of 58 children aged 3 to 15 years with traumatic injuries of the maxillofacial area were conducted during the period of 5 years. This applied to soft tissue injuries in 51.7% of cases and in 48.3% - to facial bone injuries. To test the severity of the psycho-emotional state, two homogeneous groups were formed in a total of 41 persons of primary and secondary school age.



RESULTS: Results: A comparison of the results of our previous studies, which concerned only the fact of psychological testing and changes in vegetative balance in children with traumatic injuries with a group of patients who underwent comprehensive treatment with additional involvement of targeted psychoneuropharmacological correction allowed to establish, that this approach made it possible to eliminate vegetative disorders and reduce the degree of stress in them for 9-10 days from the time of hospitalization.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: In children with traumatic injuries of soft tissues and bones of the face, dysregulation of vegetative function and intensity of compensatory-adaptive mechanisms of the body with the predominance of the central mechanism of regulation. With the additional involvement of the drug "Noofen®" in the complex of therapeutic measures, it allows to stabilize their psychological state, which indicates its effectiveness.

Language: en