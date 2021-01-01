|
Zhang J, Wu Q, Slesnick N. Am. J. Orthopsychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Orthopsychiatric Association, Publisher Wiley Blackwell)
Cognitive distortions are conceptualized as one of the most potent predictors of suicide. However, little is known about the mediating and moderating mechanisms linking cognitive distortions and suicidal ideation. The present study examined a prospective moderated mediation model linking cognitive distortions and suicidal ideation, with drug use, social problem-solving, and perceived burdensomeness as the mediators and childhood sexual abuse as the moderator. Participants included 150 homeless youth who participated in a randomized clinical trial for suicide intervention. Participants were assessed at baseline, 3, 6, and 9 months post-baseline. We analyzed the data using a multiple-group path model.
