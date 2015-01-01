Abstract

This study is the first to explore the relationship between domestic violence perpetration and suicidal behavior in prisoners in England and Wales. The nature of this relationship is unclear, however, understanding and reducing suicide in prisons is a critical issue for frontline staff and policy makers. Eight participants with a history of suicide attempts and domestic violence perpetration were interviewed. Five key themes were identified through thematic analysis; "Trauma, victimization and life struggles," "Relationship ideals versus relationship reality", "Explaining domestic violence", "The impact of prison" and "Suicide as a coping strategy". This study shows that the relationship between domestic violence and suicide risk in prisoners may be better understood through a pathway of experiences rather than individual risk factors. Further research is needed to test the replicability of this pathway in other samples.

