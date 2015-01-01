|
Burns CJ, Chen K, Stoklosa H. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 1204.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Human trafficking is a critical public health issue particularly pervasive in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (UP), which share a border with Nepal. Many NGOs are participating in prevention, protection, prosecution, and capacity building initiatives. The aim of this study was to identify factors hindering and enhancing the efficacy of anti-trafficking programs in the region.
Resilience; Community-based; Forced labor; Human trafficking; Labor trafficking; Sex trafficking