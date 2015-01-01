Abstract

We investigate statistics and scaling laws of avalanches in two-dimensional frictional particles by numerical simulations. We find that the critical exponent for avalanche size distributions is governed by microscopic friction between the particles in contact, where the exponent is larger and closer to mean-field predictions if the friction coefficient is finite. We reveal that microscopic "slips" between frictional particles induce numerous small avalanches which increase the slope, as well as the power-law exponent, of avalanche size distributions. We also analyze statistics and scaling laws of the avalanche duration and maximum stress drop rates, and examine power spectra of stress drop rates. Our numerical results suggest that the microscopic friction is a key ingredient of mean-field descriptions and plays a crucial role in avalanches observed in real materials.

Language: en