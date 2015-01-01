|
Thompson K, Dutton DJ, Macnabb K, Liu T, Blades S, Asbridge M. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2021; 41(9).
(Copyright © 2021, Public Health Agency of Canada)
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Restrictions to do with the COVID-19 pandemic have had substantial unintended consequences on Canadians' alcohol consumption patterns, including increased emotional distress and its potential impact on alcohol use. This study examines 1) changes in adults' alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia; 2) whether drinking more frequently during the pandemic is associated with increased feelings of stress, loneliness and hopelessness; and 3) whether gender moderates this relationship.
gender; emotions; alcohol drinking; COVID-19 pandemic; self-medication