Öztürk T, Şerbetçioğlu MB, Ersin K, Yilmaz O. J. Audiol. Otol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Audiological Society)
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Balance control is maintained in stationary and dynamic conditions, with coordinated muscle responses generated by somatosensory, vestibular, and visual inputs. This study aimed to investigate how the vestibular system is affected in the presence of an optical illusion to better understand the interconnected pathways of the visual and vestibular systems.
Head impulse test; Optical illusions; Postural balance; Vestibular evoked myogenic potentials; Vestibulo-ocular reflex