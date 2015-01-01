Abstract

Intense rehabilitation after stroke and other forms of acquired brain injury (ABI) can lead to large clinical improvements.1-3 The arrival of COVID-19 in early 2020 influenced stroke presentations4 but reduced opportunities for rehabilitation.5 The necessity to avoid face-to-face contact and to reach as many patients with as few staff as possible led to a three-way collaboration between University College London, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) and SameYou charity to set up a comprehensive, multidisciplinary group-based Neuro-Rehabilitation OnLine (N-ROL) programme. N-ROL involved physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, neuropsychology and neurology. Here we describe N-ROL (Template for Intervention Description and Replication (TIDieR) checklist, online supplemental table S1) and report our quantitative evaluation. N-ROL is registered with UCLH Quality and Service Department as a service evaluation (reference number 55-2 02 021-SE)....

