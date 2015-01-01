Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Globally around 1.6 million individuals have died as a result of disasters per year. These disruptive events that happen in the world each day result in damage to individuals, families, and communities.



METHODS: An institution-based cross-sectional study was conducted. All frontline health-care providers at the emergency departments of Amhara Regional State Referral Hospitals during the study period were considered as studied subjects. Data were collected through a self-administered technique. Once all essential data were collected, data were coded and entered into epidata manager (v4.6.0.2) statistical software. SPSS version 26 was used to analyze the findings of this paper.



RESULTS: The result of this research study showed that 66.7% were males and 33.3% were females with mean age of respondents being 31.2 ± 5.8. Among respondents, 54% (52.9) % did not have an understanding of disaster preparedness. As a result, the majority of participants, 52 (51%), have inadequate knowledge. Most respondents have adequate attitude (57.8%) and only a few, 12 (11.8%), of respondents were very familiar with regard to disaster and disaster handling preparedness. In multivariate logistic regression, receiving training on the subject (P = 0.000, AOR: 15.109. 95% CI: 3.525-64.769), respondents receiving simulation in the subject of disaster (P = 0.015, AOR: 4.855, 95% CI: 1.366-17.260) and having a direct personal/professional experience of disaster (P = 0.003, AOR: 5.703, 95% CI: 1.825-17.823) were significantly associated.



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATION: Disaster handling preparedness, knowledge and familiarity levels were below those expected for emergency department nurses. Capacity building through training, education and simulation is essential.

