|
Citation
|
Inscoe AB, Donisch K, Cheek S, Stokes C, Goldston DB, Asarnow JR. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Research shows elevated rates of trauma exposure and traumatic stress among youth with suicidal thoughts and behaviors, underscoring the need for a trauma-informed approach to suicide prevention and intervention. The purpose of this study was to identify, from the perspective of caregivers, clinical practices that are sensitive to the needs of youth with co-occurring traumatic stress and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, as well as common barriers to receiving care.
Language: en