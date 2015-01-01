SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Looijmans M, Van Bergen D, Gilissen R, Popma A, Balt E, Creemers D, van Domburgh L, Mulder W, Rasing S, Mérelle S. Qual. Health Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10497323211022316

unavailable

In this study, we examined the feasibility and added value of including peer informants in a psychological autopsy study of youth suicides. Peer semi-structured interview data from 16 cases were analyzed qualitatively and compared to parent data.

RESULTS show that peers added information to parents' narratives in general and particularly on social relationships, bullying, school experiences, social media, and family relations. Peers also provided additional information on the presence of certain issues (such as social media contagion) as well as on the emotional impact from certain adverse events that seemed to have functioned as precipitating factors. We conclude that including peers in psychological autopsy studies of youth suicides is feasible and of added value but that more research is desirable. The results initially can be used in the design of psychological autopsies so that the maximum amount of information about each suicide will be learned.


adolescents; prevention; suicide; youth; methodology; qualitative; illness and disease; mental health and illness; psychological autopsy; the Netherlands; young adults

