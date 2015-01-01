|
Looijmans M, Van Bergen D, Gilissen R, Popma A, Balt E, Creemers D, van Domburgh L, Mulder W, Rasing S, Mérelle S. Qual. Health Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
In this study, we examined the feasibility and added value of including peer informants in a psychological autopsy study of youth suicides. Peer semi-structured interview data from 16 cases were analyzed qualitatively and compared to parent data.
adolescents; prevention; suicide; youth; methodology; qualitative; illness and disease; mental health and illness; psychological autopsy; the Netherlands; young adults