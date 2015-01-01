|
Granholm Valmari E, Ghazinour M, Nygren U, Gilenstam K. Scand. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
INTRODUCTION: The police officer occupation is a high-risk profession, with significantly more traumatic and stressful events than other occupations. Key factors for the health of police officers have been found to be related to intra-interpersonal, occupational, and organizational factors. However, the mechanisms underlying why is inconclusive. This protocol therefore intends to explain the approach for conducting both a scoping review, and systematic review. The overall aim of the reviews is to investigate patrolling police officers' life contexts with the intention to identify barriers and resources that affect their lifestyle and health.
Language: en
stress; environment; Active duty officer; life balance; lifestyle; narrative synthesis; occupational role; occupational therapy; private life; working life