Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: To investigate the predictive effect of different symptoms of early acute stress disorder (ASD) on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in traffic accident survivors.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 206 traffic accident survivors were assessed with the Acute Stress Disorder Scale (ASDS) within 2-23 days after accidents, as well as with 17-item PTSD Checklist-Specific Stressor Version (PCL-S) during 4-12 months after accidents. All into the first group of subjects by senior surgeon assessment, based on the clinical, radiological and laboratory examination, excluded traumatic brain injuries and mild brain injury. And then, assessmented by clinical psychological practitioner.



RESULTS: The severity of ASD can significantly predict the severity of PTSD symptoms. ASD reexperience symptoms and avoidance symptoms can significantly predict PTSD reexperience symptoms and avoidance symptoms. ASD hyperarousal symptoms can significantly predict PTSD hyperarousal symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: ASD and PTSD are common psychological disorders among traffic accident survivors. ASD can predict the symptoms and severity of PTSD.

