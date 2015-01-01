Abstract

Recent hurricane experiences have created concerns for transportation agencies and policymakers to find better evacuation strategies, especially after Hurricane Irma-which forced about 6.5 million Floridians to evacuate and caused a significant amount of delay due to heavy congestion. A major concern for issuing an evacuation order is that it may involve a high number of crashes in highways. In this study, we present a matched case-control based approach to understand the factors contributing to the increase in the number of crashes during evacuation. We use traffic data for a period of 5 to 10 min just before the crash occurred. For each crash observation, traffic data are collected from two upstream and two downstream detectors of the crash location. We estimate models for three different conditions: regular period, evacuation period, and combining both evacuation and regular period data. Model results show that, if there exist a high volume of traffic at an upstream station and a high variation of speed at a downstream station, the likelihood of crash occurrence increases. Using a panel mixed binary logit model, we also estimate the effect of evacuation itself on crash risk and find that, after controlling for traffic characteristics, during evacuation the chance of a crash is higher than in a regular period. Our findings have implications for evacuation declarations and highlight the need for better traffic management strategies during evacuation. Future studies may develop advanced real-time crash prediction models which would allow us to deploy proactive countermeasures to reduce crash occurrences during evacuation.

