Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aims to estimate the prevalence of drug addiction among high-school students and its association with violence and school behavior. The present study provides baseline data focusing specifically on the extent of drug addiction and violence.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study design was used. The questionnaire covered students' demographic profiles, including age, gender, and academic branch, and statements related to violent behaviors and school-related factors. A urine sample was collected from each participant to test for drugs and was analyzed by Multi-Drug Rapid Test Cup.



RESULTS: Out of 440 students, a total of 414 were included in this study. Positive drug use via urine sample was confirmed in 70 students (16.9%), with 80% being males. Violent behaviors were common, including used to write on the walls (118, 28.5%), had problems with teachers (107, 25.9%) or peers (267, 64.5%), or using abusive language with school staff (63, 15.2%). There were no significant associations between drug addiction and these violent behaviors (p > 0.05). Students who had no respect for the teachers were significantly more in the addicted group (31.4%) than the non-addicted group (14%) (p = 0.004).



CONCLUSION: High school should be identified as a critical period at risk for drug use and violent actions. This study points to the importance of early detection of drug addiction among vulnerable young people, enabling the development of educational programs to prevent abuse and dependence on substances.

Language: en