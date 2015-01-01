|
Jayathilaka R, Adikari H, Liyanage R, Udalagama R, Wanigarathna N. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1217.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: The United Nations Interagency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UNIGME) indicates that child mortality is the death rate of children between age zero to five. The importance of this area of research is high where worldwide a number of studies have been led on infant and child mortality, despite limited research discoveries with regards to Sri Lanka. The aim of this study is to investigate the socio-economic and demographic characteristics associated with child mortality in Sri Lanka.
Child mortality; Logit; Socio-economic and demographic characteristics