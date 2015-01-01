|
Chae W, Jang J, Park EC, Jang SI. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1210.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: A victim of child abuse can often develop mental illness. The early detection of mental illness of children could be supported by observing sleep quality. Therefore, we examined the relationship between sleep quality and the changes in child abuse by the child's own parents over the study period.
Language: en
Child abuse; Adolescence; Child protection; Psychological development; Sleep quality; Traumatic event