Abstract

BACKGROUND: A victim of child abuse can often develop mental illness. The early detection of mental illness of children could be supported by observing sleep quality. Therefore, we examined the relationship between sleep quality and the changes in child abuse by the child's own parents over the study period.



METHODS: Data from the 2011-2013 Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey was used, and 2012 was set as the baseline. Adolescents who had poor sleep quality in 2011 were excluded from the analysis to obtain the final study population of 1276 adolescents aged 14 and 15 years. The generalized estimating equation model (GEE) was used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: Children who had experienced and/or were currently experiencing child abuse showed significantly poorer sleep quality (current year abuse only: odds ratio [OR] = 0.57, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.41, 0.79; prior year abuse only: OR = 0.72, 95% CI = 0.52, 0.99; continuous abuse: OR = 0.56, 95% CI = 0.39, 0.80) compared to children who had no experience of child abuse.



CONCLUSION: Child abuse remains a traumatic experience that influences the quality of sleep and hinders the child's proper psychological development. We suggest approaching this issue at both the community and national levels to protect the victims.

