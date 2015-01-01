Abstract

The management of self-harm (SH) wounds requires a non-judgemental holistic approach on the part of the health professional. It is important that SH wounds are assessed, and that interventions are agreed between the health professional and the patient. This article looks at definitions of SH and provides guidance on how health professionals can make an accurate assessment of the wound and, in addition to agreement treatment with the patient, provide patient education and guidance on self-care.

