Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The impact of interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS) is prevalent and severe. Studies examining the IC/BPS prevalence and predictors of suicide risk are limited by their lack of theoretically relevant suicide research variables. This research reports suicide risk prevalence its biopsychosocial predictors for a community IC/BPS sample.



METHODS: Self-identified female patients suffering from IC/BPS (N=813; 18-80 years, M=46.60, standard deviation [SD] 14.10) recruited from online IC/BPS support groups completed measures of demographic, pain, symptoms, and psychosocial variables. Descriptive statistics, correlations, and multivariable logistic regressions examined prevalence, variable associations, and suicide risk prediction.



RESULTS: Suicide risk prevalence was 38.1%. Suicide risk was associated with greater odds for exposure to suicide, psychache, hopelessness, and perceived burdensomeness to others. Further, examining suicide risk by levels of pain showed that exposure to suicide and hopelessness were consistent suicide risk predictors across pain levels; psychache for lower levels of pain, perceived burdensomeness in moderate and severe pain levels, and depression in moderate levels of pain.



CONCLUSIONS: The high prevalence of suicide risk is alarming and signifies an imperative for recognizing this risk within the IC/BPS population. The identified psychosocial risk factors may be used in refining screening and treatment and in directing future IC/BPS research.

Language: en