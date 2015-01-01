|
Citation
|
Krenz J, Santos EC, Torres E, Palmández P, Carmona J, Blancas M, Marquez D, Sampson P, Spector JT. Contemp. Clin. Trials Commun. 2021; 22: 100795.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34169175
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The burden of adverse health effects from heat exposure is substantial, and outdoor workers who perform heavy physical work are at high risk. Though heat prevention interventions have been developed, studies have not yet systematically evaluated the effectiveness of approaches that address risk factors at multiple levels.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Heat stress; Agricultural health; American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists, (ACGIH); expert working group, (EWG); Heat Education and Awareness Tools, (HEAT); Heat strain; Heat-related illness; heat-related illness, (HRI); Intervention study; Physiological Strain Index, (PSI); social-ecological model, (SEM); United States, (US); Washington State, (WA); wet-bulb globe temperature, (WBGT)