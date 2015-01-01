|
Merikanto I, Partonen T. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: Epidemiological data show that having the eveningness associates with poor mental health. For preventive measures it is important to know which underlying factors mediate these associations and the burden posed to public health. This study examines at a population-based level, whether (1) circadian type and the sleep-wake behavior-based phase entrainment similarly associate with mental health problems, (2) there are differences in hospital treatments due to mental disorders between chronotypes, and (3) the association of chronotype with mental health is mediated by insufficient sleep.
epidemiology; depression; anxiety; bipolar disorder; sleep disorders