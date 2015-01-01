|
Citation
|
Spector AK, Mournet AM, Snyder DJ, Eastman E, Pao M, Horowitz LM. J. Am. Podiatr. Med. Assoc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Podiatric Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite prevention efforts, suicide rates continue to rise, prompting the need for novel evidence-based approaches to suicide prevention. Patients presenting with foot and ankle disorders in a podiatric medical and surgical practice may represent a population at risk for suicide, given risk factors of chronic pain and debilitating injury. Screening has the potential to identify people at risk that may otherwise go unrecognized. This quality improvement project (QIP) aimed to determine the feasibility of implementing suicide risk screening in an outpatient podiatry clinic and ambulatory surgical center.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; suicide; screening