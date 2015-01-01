Abstract

Workplace bullying among school nurses is a significant problem with supervisors either contributing to or preventing such behavior. This study aimed to determine if support from nursing and school supervisors is associated with workplace bullying among Virginia school nurses. In this analysis of a cross-sectional survey, responses from 159 school nurses with two supervisors to the Survey of Perceived Supervisor Support and Short-Negative Acts Questionnaire were examined. Multiple linear regression analysis was performed.



FINDINGS demonstrated a significant, inverse relationship between perceived support from both supervisors and workplace bullying, accounting for 27.7% of the variance. No relationship was found between bullying and frequency of supervisor contact. The research suggests quality and not quantity of supervisor support may protect school nurses against workplace bullying.

