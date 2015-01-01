|
Sharma S, Scafide K, Maughan ED, Dalal RS. J. Sch. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, National Association of School Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Workplace bullying among school nurses is a significant problem with supervisors either contributing to or preventing such behavior. This study aimed to determine if support from nursing and school supervisors is associated with workplace bullying among Virginia school nurses. In this analysis of a cross-sectional survey, responses from 159 school nurses with two supervisors to the Survey of Perceived Supervisor Support and Short-Negative Acts Questionnaire were examined. Multiple linear regression analysis was performed.
Language: en
workplace bullying; administration; leadership; school nurses; supervisor support