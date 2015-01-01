Abstract

Suicide is a significant public health concern with complex etiology. Although the genetic component of suicide is well established, the scope of gene networks and biological mechanisms underlying suicide has yet to be defined. Previously, we reported genome-wide evidence that neurexin 1 (NRXN1), a key synapse organizing molecule, is associated with familial suicide risk. Here we present new evidence for two non-synonymous variants (rs78540316; P469S and rs199784139; H885Y) associated with increased familial risk of suicide death. We tested the impact of these variants on binding interactions with known partners and assessed functionality in a hemi-synapse formation assay. Although the formation of hemi-synapses was not altered with the P469S variant relative to wild-type, both variants increased binding to the postsynaptic binding partner, leucine-rich repeat transmembrane neuronal 2 (LRRTM2) in vitro. Our findings indicate that variants in NRXN1 and related synaptic genes warrant further study as risk factors for suicide death.

