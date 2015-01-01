|
Walston L, Martin C, Walston Z, Yake D. Physiother. Theory Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
BACKGROUND: An estimated 45% of concussions are reported to be related to motor vehicle collisions (MVC). However, limited research exists involving the treatment of MVC-related concussion, especially when combined with whiplash-associated disorders (WAD). Purpose: The purpose of this case series is to examine the patient response to an irritability-based approach to the physiological, cervical, and vestibulo-ocular trajectories in patients with diagnosed concussion and WAD disorder following an MVC. Case Description: Three patients clinically diagnosed by a neurologist with WAD and concussion following a rear-end MVC were evaluated and treated in an outpatient physical therapy setting. Each individual was progressed through an irritability-based treatment approach based on individual symptom presentation. Outcomes: Following therapy, 2 of 3 patients reported full resolution of subjective symptoms with a negative Vestibular Oculo-motor Screening All patients exceeded their predicted goals based on Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes score.
Concussion; irritability; physical therapy; whiplash