Sherman ADF, Allgood S, Alexander KA, Klepper M, Balthazar MS, Hill M, Cannon CM, Dunn D, Poteat T, Campbell J. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Black transgender women are disproportionately affected by violence and poor care-delivery, contributing to poor mental health. Little is known regarding the effect of transgender and gender diverse (TGD) community connection (TCC) on health. This analysis (a) explores relationships between TCC, polyvictimization, and mental health and (b) analyzes how TCC influenced help-seeking following violent experiences among Black transgender women. Mixed-methods data from 19 Black transgender women were analyzed using correlational and thematic content analyses.
PTSD; depression; polyvictimization; transgender community connection