Hayes BE, O'Neal EN. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211019049

unavailable

Using a standardized campus climate survey that was disseminated across three modes of administration (N = 5,137), this study assesses the nonresponse bias of two web-based versions to a self-administered paper-and-pencil version conducted at a Southeastern 4-year university. Significant differences emerged across all three modes of administration and victimization measures (bullying, sexual assault, rape, emotional abuse, and intimate partner violence [IPV]). Respondents were more likely to report victimization in the web-based surveys administered to online-only classes and via mass email compared to the paper survey. Policy implications, especially as it relates to survey administration, are discussed.


victimization; sexual victimization; campus climate survey; nonresponse bias; self-administered surveys

