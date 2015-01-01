SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cho S, Lee YH, Harper SB. Homicide Stud. 2021; 25(2): 139-163.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1088767920941564

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examines the relationship between structural characteristics and homicide trajectories in South Korean neighborhoods utilizing the systemic model of social disorganization theory as an analytical lens. Group-based trajectory modeling of Korean homicide data across 229 municipal-level sub-national regions between 2008 and 2013 yielded three groups: high-decrease, moderate, and low-stable. The odds of belonging to the high and moderate groups compared to the low-stable group were significantly increased for communities with a higher-level divorce rate and residential instability rate. Social control was significant in the high-decrease group compared to the low-stable group, but had no mediating effect on this relationship.


Language: en

Keywords

homicide developmental trajectories; latent class growth analysis; neighborhood structural characteristics; social controls; systemic model of social disorganization theory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print