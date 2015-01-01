|
Cho S, Lee YH, Harper SB. Homicide Stud. 2021; 25(2): 139-163.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
This study examines the relationship between structural characteristics and homicide trajectories in South Korean neighborhoods utilizing the systemic model of social disorganization theory as an analytical lens. Group-based trajectory modeling of Korean homicide data across 229 municipal-level sub-national regions between 2008 and 2013 yielded three groups: high-decrease, moderate, and low-stable. The odds of belonging to the high and moderate groups compared to the low-stable group were significantly increased for communities with a higher-level divorce rate and residential instability rate. Social control was significant in the high-decrease group compared to the low-stable group, but had no mediating effect on this relationship.
homicide developmental trajectories; latent class growth analysis; neighborhood structural characteristics; social controls; systemic model of social disorganization theory